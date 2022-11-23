Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $9,246,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.7 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.36. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $262.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

