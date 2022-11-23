AVINOC 24-Hour Volume Tops $857,535.55 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One AVINOC token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a market cap of $81.90 million and approximately $857,535.55 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AVINOC has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AVINOC

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

