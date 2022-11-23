Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Position Increased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVT remained flat at $44.85 during trading on Wednesday. 9,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

