AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Price Tops $496.12 on Exchanges

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and $40.74 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $496.12 or 0.03030410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.00 or 0.08674265 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00469268 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,709.92 or 0.28791534 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

According to CryptoCompare, "GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper"

