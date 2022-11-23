Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.79 or 0.00041265 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $678.03 million and $68.30 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,462.09 or 0.99982005 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010626 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021528 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00232072 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,794,427 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.88884371 USD and is up 9.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $72,841,243.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

