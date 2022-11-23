Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,879,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $482.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $656.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

