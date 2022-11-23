Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 73.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,933,000 after purchasing an additional 755,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

