Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 11.3% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 52.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 70.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Dividend Announcement

Shares of ASML stock opened at $596.21 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $832.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.80 and a 200-day moving average of $503.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.