Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of IJR opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $118.47.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.