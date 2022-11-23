Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IJR opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $118.47.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.