Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,550,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,882 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

