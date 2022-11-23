Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 27.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 47.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Cowen downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health Price Performance

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,845 shares of company stock valued at $216,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

