Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,276 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,136.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 378.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 220,884 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 216,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,334,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.