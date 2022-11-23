Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,651 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

ITM stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

