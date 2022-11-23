Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 882 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $340.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.78 and a 200-day moving average of $317.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

