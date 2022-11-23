Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.