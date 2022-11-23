Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 818,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.