Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL stock opened at $133.87 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.