Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

