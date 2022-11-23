Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

