Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $719,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 153.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masco Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

