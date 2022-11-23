Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $975,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

PPG stock opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.