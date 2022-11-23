Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,007,000.

Shares of IBMM stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

