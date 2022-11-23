Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,798 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile



DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

