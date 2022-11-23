B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $24.31 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,625,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $163.69. 13,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

