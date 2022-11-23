B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $40.23 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

DHR traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $262.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,563. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.17 and its 200 day moving average is $264.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

