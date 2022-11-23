B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,407. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

