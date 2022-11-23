B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Comcast by 18.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 49,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 88,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 533,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,517,522. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

