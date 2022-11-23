Baby Doge Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.81 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $165.73 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.08 or 0.01665699 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012955 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00035223 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.43 or 0.01674005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $3,861,539.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

