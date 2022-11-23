Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.70

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 321.20 ($3.80), with a volume of 1550676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.20 ($3.79).

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.64.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

