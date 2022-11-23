Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Ball Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

