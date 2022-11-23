BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

BankUnited Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,791,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

