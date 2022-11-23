Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys 1,387 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 269.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

