Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after buying an additional 78,906 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.10. 2,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.