Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,096. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

