Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $11.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $467.31. 11,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,884. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.23 and its 200 day moving average is $440.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

