Bar Harbor Wealth Management Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 339.4% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,649,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.