Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 6,450 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.85. 43,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,823. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

