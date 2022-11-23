Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CSX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Citigroup lowered their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. 116,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

