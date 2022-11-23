Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 325 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.88. 28,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,638. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.60. The firm has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.