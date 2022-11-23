Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Boosted by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,696,256 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300,845 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for about 2.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $100,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 617,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,422,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

