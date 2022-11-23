Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $341.25 million and $23.08 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

