Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of BLCO stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,964. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $66,656,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,663,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 875,559 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,340,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,290,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

