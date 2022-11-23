Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.90

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €76.90 ($78.47) and traded as high as €84.19 ($85.91). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €84.15 ($85.87), with a volume of 1,502,840 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

