BBR Partners LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE CSTM opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

