BBR Partners LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 71.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth $713,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Coupang by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

