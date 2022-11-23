BBR Partners LLC Takes Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $16,234,000. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,598.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,611 shares in the company, valued at $293,598.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,292,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,917. 30.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

