Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 16,841 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $7,976,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,988,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

