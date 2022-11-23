Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 8,583 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,677,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 281,748 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

Insider Activity

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.