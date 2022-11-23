Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $170.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

