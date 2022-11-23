Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VHT opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average of $236.89.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

